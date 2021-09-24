Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Downgraded To Doubtful For Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins with a toe injury, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

After finishing their Week 1 victory over the Ravens in clear discomfort, Jacobs missed out on the team’s Week 2 win over the Steelers and is trending towards a second-straight absence when the Dolphins come to town on Sunday. Jacobs had ten rushes for 34 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his Week 1 appearance.

The third-year back is coming off a Pro Bowl season and back-to-back seasons of 1,000 rushing yards. He’s just their second 1,000-yard rusher since 2010 and has been the leading carrier in the backfield since being drafted in 2019. The backfield is likely to become a committee between Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber with Drake getting the heavier dose of the workload.

Miami Dolphins Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.