Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs Misses Practice Wednesday

Levi Damien of USA Today reports Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs missed practice Wednesday and is questionable for a Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Interesting note on #Raiders injury report: RB Josh Jacobs injury listed as ankle only. Was previously toe and ankle. Some were worried about a potential turf toe situation. pic.twitter.com/EtiNWpvE4h — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 22, 2021

Jacobs is dealing with an ankle and turf toe injury, which kept the running back out of a 26-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Jacobs rushed for 34 yards on 10 attempts in the Raiders’ 33-27 season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens. Last year, Jacobs appeared in 15 games, rushing for 273 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the team in workload with a 63% share of carries.

If Jacobs cannot start Sunday, expect the workload to be distributed to Peyton Barber and Kenyon Drake. Barber, priced at $5,600 on FanDuel, led the team in workload in Week 2, responsible for 52% of carries, rushing for 32 yards on 13 carries.

Las Vegas faces a Miami Dolphins defense ranked 22nd in run defense DVOA, allowing 143 yards on the ground to the Buffalo Bills in a 35-0 loss. The Raiders are a 3.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 45.5-point total.