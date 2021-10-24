Raiders TE Darren Waller Ruled OUT Vs. Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Philadephia Eagles, per the team’s Twitter.

Waller suffered an ankle injury at team practice on Friday and showed up as questionable over the weekend for this week’s game. He will miss his first game since the 2018 season. The Pro Bowler has posted 33 receptions for 378 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season. His 53 targets on the season are the most on the team and tied for the most out of all NFL tight ends with Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher Travis Kelce.

The Raiders will rely on backup tight end Foster Moreau to step into Waller’s shoes for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. The kick-off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently one-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.