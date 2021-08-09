Raimel Tapia Could Miss Time With a Toe Injury

Raimel Tapia had to leave the Colorado Rockies’ game early on Sunday as he continues to suffer the effects of a big toe injury. Tapia had trouble chasing down a Miguel Rojas double during the top of the first inning and laid up running to first on his grounder in the bottom half of the inning. Connor Joe replaced Tapia at the top of the batting order and patrolling left field.

The same toe injury kept Tapia out of two games last weekend. Rockies’ manager Bud Black confirmed that the outfielder was sent for scans after the game, noting that an update would be provided ahead of their next game on Tuesday. It sounds like Tapia will require more than one day off to resolve the injury, though.

Joe will be a regular in left field if Tapia is expected to miss time with the toe injury. Joe filled in for Tapia last weekend against the San Diego Padres and is slugging .391 through 107 plate appearances.

The Rockies have the longest odds on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook and kick off a two-game series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.