Ramon Laureano of the Athletics undergoes core surgery
October 1George KurtzSportsGrid
Ramon Laureano of the Athletics has undergone core surgery, Athletics.com reports. The Athletics have been quite the disappointment this September as they fell out of the playoff race much earlier than expected. Laureano may be part of that problem as he was suspended in early August for using performance-enhancing drugs. The good news for the Athletics and Laureano is that he is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The bad news is, who knows when that might begin due to there not currently being a Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and owners. Laureano will also be forced to miss approximately a month’s worth of games to fulfill his suspension.
The Athletics are in Houston this weekend to finish out their season. The A’s are -160 (+1.5) on the run line, -116 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-108), and the under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
