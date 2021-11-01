Rams Acquire Von Miller from Broncos

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1455209342534361100

The Rams already boasted one of the best defenses in the league, and they got even better on Monday. They sent second and third-round draft picks to the Broncos in exchange for Miller, who has racked up 4.5 sacks through his first seven games. He’s not quite the same player that he was in his prime, but he still ranks sixth among edge rushers in terms of Pro Football Focus grade.

Following the acquisition, the Rams now boast a trio of Miller, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey. That’s one of the most imposing trios in recent memory. They currently rank fourth in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA, and they could improve in that department moving forward.

The Rams’ offense is also potent, so they have the potential to challenge for a Super Bowl this season. They’re currently listed at +650 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook, which puts them behind only the Bills (+500) and Buccaneers (+550).

The Rams will face the Titans on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, and they’re currently listed as 7.5-point home favorites.