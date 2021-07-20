Rams RB Cam Akers Suffers Torn Achilles, Out For Season
July 20
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has torn his achilles while training, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 season. The Rams will begin training camp on July 28th, just over a week away from losing their dynamic rusher.
The second-year rusher led the team in rushing yards last season while splitting touches with teammate Darrell Henderson, whose role suddenly takes a massive spike following the news. He accrued 156 touches and 748 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in his rookie season.
From a fantasy perspective, expect Henderson’s ADP to jump significantly due to the news and keep an eye on free agency to see if the Rams make a splash for a running back. In PPR leagues, Akers was sitting at an ADP of 15 while Henderson was barely on draft boards at 152.
The Los Angeles Rams are +195 to win the NFC West and +1400 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
