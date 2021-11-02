Rams To Release WR DeSean Jackson

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Los Angeles Rams will release wide receiver, DeSean Jackson.

The #Rams are expected to release DeSean Jackson, per sources. Both parties explored trade possibilities. Jackson would have stayed but this gives him chance to get more playing time. He'll be subject to waivers. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 2, 2021

Jackson wants out of Los Angeles as he’s in search of more playing time. He was never involved in more than 32% of the offensive snaps in any game this season and saw the second-fewest targets (15) of all wide receivers.

The former California product has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons with just eight games combined. And at 34 years of age, he might be even more susceptible to further injuries if he gets more game time.

While Jackson’s only averaging four fantasy points per game this season, he remains one of the fastest players in the league and would be quite an addition to any team in playoff contention.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers would likely welcome the thought of adding Jackson to his slew of available weapons.

