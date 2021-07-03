Randal Grichuk Gets Afternoon Off vs. Rays

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk is getting the afternoon off as the Jays continue their series against the Tampa Bay Rays. There doesn’t appear to be an injury impacting Grichuk, with today looking like a regular off day for the nine-year veteran.
Grichuk is hitless over his last two games with four strikeouts after recording a hit in 10 of his previous 12 games and sits fifth on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage among qualified hitters.
The Jays are sending George Springer to center field, Teoscar Hernandez to right field, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to left as they look to make it two straight wins against their AL East rivals. Springer has the highest DFS salary of the bunch at $3,700. Hernandez checks in at $3,400 and Gurriel at $3,100.
The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook favors the Jays as they send Ross Stripling to the mound to take on a leftie, Shane McClanahan, and the Rays. Toronto is listed as -120 chalk, with the total set at 10.
