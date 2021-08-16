Randy Arozarena Out of the Lineup Monday vs. Orioles

Arozarena was originally included in the Rays’ lineup for Monday’s matchup vs. the Orioles, but he was apparently not supposed to be. The lineup was submitted in error, and Arozarena will be available off the bench instead. Manuel Margot will draw the start in left field and bat third in his absence.
Arozarena hasn’t been able to replicate his scorching numbers from last postseason, but he’s still put together an excellent season. He’s posted a 127 wRC+ through 104 games, and he’s also racked up 16 homers and 11 steals.
The Rays’ offense is expected to do some damage on Monday. They’re taking on Matt Harvey, and despite a recent resurgence, he’s still been one of the worst pitchers in baseball this season. He’s pitched to a 6.10 ERA through 23 starts, and the Rays rank fourth in the league in runs per game. The Rays are currently implied for 5.4 runs and are listed as -275 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.