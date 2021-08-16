Randy Arozarena Out of the Lineup Monday vs. Orioles

https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1427379399104606210

Arozarena was originally included in the Rays’ lineup for Monday’s matchup vs. the Orioles, but he was apparently not supposed to be. The lineup was submitted in error, and Arozarena will be available off the bench instead. Manuel Margot will draw the start in left field and bat third in his absence.

Arozarena hasn’t been able to replicate his scorching numbers from last postseason, but he’s still put together an excellent season. He’s posted a 127 wRC+ through 104 games, and he’s also racked up 16 homers and 11 steals.

The Rays’ offense is expected to do some damage on Monday. They’re taking on Matt Harvey, and despite a recent resurgence, he’s still been one of the worst pitchers in baseball this season. He’s pitched to a 6.10 ERA through 23 starts, and the Rays rank fourth in the league in runs per game. The Rays are currently implied for 5.4 runs and are listed as -275 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.