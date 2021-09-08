Randy Arozarena Placed on Paternity List

https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1435602988253466628

Arozarena returned home to be with his wife for the birth of his daughter, and he is expected to be out of the lineup through Saturday. Luckily, the Rays are in complete control in the AL East, so they should survive without Arozarena. They own a 9.5-game lead over the Yankees and a 10.0-game lead over the Red Sox, and FanGraphs gives them a 98.5% chance of winning the division.

Arozarena has been red hot over the second half of the season, posting a 179 wRC+ since the All-Star break. He’s launched nine homers over that time frame, which is nearly as many as he did over 82 games during the first half. Arozarena and the Rays have blossomed into one of the best offensive teams in baseball, leading the lead with an average of 5.44 runs per game.

Josh Lowe has been promoted from Triple-A Durham to take Arozarena’s spot on the active roster, and he’s one of the Rays’ best prospects. He’s been outstanding at Triple-A this season, clubbing 21 homers while going a perfect 24-24 on stolen base attempts.

The Rays will take the field vs. the Red Sox on Wednesday, and they’re listed as slight -106 underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.