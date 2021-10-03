Randy Gregory Expected To Play Sunday, Amari Cooper Feeling Better

The Dallas Cowboys received some good news on the injury front on Saturday. After dealing with a knee injury for most of the week, defensive end Randy Gregory is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Gregory missed one game while on the COVID-19 list, recording just one tackle and four quarterback hurries in his two other starts.

A rib injury has hampered Amari Cooper since the Cowboys’ Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cooper has practiced with a designation since that time, but according to Jon Machota, the receiver is feeling a lot better. Considering that Cooper played through the injury last week, it’s safe to expect him to be active in Week 3.

Cooper had a monster Week 1 performance, catching 13 of 16 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Since then, his fantasy output has been subdued by his rib injury, catching six of nine targets for 50 yards and no touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb will absorb any workload that Cooper can’t tolerate because of his injury. The second-year wideout leads the Cowboys in targets, yards, and yards per reception through three games. Lamb has a $7,400 salary on FanDuel slates, with Cooper’s salary listed at $7,600.

The Cowboys are home to the Panthers and enter the contest as -4 favorites.