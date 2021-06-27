Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Fractures Left Arm

Nothing seems to be going the Texas Rangers’ way this season. The Rangers are already 19.0 games behind the division lead in the AL West and priced at +50000 to win the World Series — which probably overestimates the 29-win team’s chances of ending the season as Champions.

Their season took a turn for the worse on Saturday when Willie Calhoun was hit by a pitch, fracturing his left forearm. Calhoun has been a regular left-fielder for the Rangers this season but has been inconsistent at the dish, with a .705 on-base plus slugging percentage and knocking in only 19 runs.

https://twitter.com/ThreeTwoEephus/status/1408937571053416452

The timing of Calhoun’s injury facilitates the activation of David Dahl from the injured list. Dahl hasn’t played since May 25 and should take over at left field with Calhoun on the shelf.

The Rangers conclude their series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, looking for their first series sweep since they took three straight against the Houston Astros in the middle of May. FanDuel Sportsbook has them priced as slight -110 favorites with Jordan Lyles the scheduled starter.