Raptors Don’t Plan To Trade Pascal Siakam

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports that the Toronto Raptors are not actively looking to trade Pascal Siakam. The former New Mexico State product has been drawn into trade rumors around the league, resulting in Raptors president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri needing to contact his forward to inform him that he’s still in the organization’s long-term plans.
ICYMI, Summer League column from last week's Vegas trip, including intel on the Pascal Siakam (non) situation, Davion Mitchell's fit in Sacramento and how they plan to make it work, and more Alex Caruso context from his Lakers exit, at @TheAthletichttps://t.co/vjfKdGas5X
Siakam recently signed a four-year $136.9 million contract to remain with the Raptors. He averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through 56 games before suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury was significant enough that Siakam isn’t expected to return until November, which might have affected his trade value.
It will be interesting to see how Ujiri rebuilt the Raptors after losing key players like Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry from their championship-winning team.
Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to NBA Championship team futures.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.