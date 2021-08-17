Raptors Don’t Plan To Trade Pascal Siakam

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports that the Toronto Raptors are not actively looking to trade Pascal Siakam. The former New Mexico State product has been drawn into trade rumors around the league, resulting in Raptors president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri needing to contact his forward to inform him that he’s still in the organization’s long-term plans.

ICYMI, Summer League column from last week's Vegas trip, including intel on the Pascal Siakam (non) situation, Davion Mitchell's fit in Sacramento and how they plan to make it work, and more Alex Caruso context from his Lakers exit, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/vjfKdGas5X — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 17, 2021

Siakam recently signed a four-year $136.9 million contract to remain with the Raptors. He averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through 56 games before suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury was significant enough that Siakam isn’t expected to return until November, which might have affected his trade value.

It will be interesting to see how Ujiri rebuilt the Raptors after losing key players like Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka, and Kyle Lowry from their championship-winning team.

