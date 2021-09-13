Rashaad Penny Expected to Miss a Few Weeks

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1437491641426796544

Penny was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he was an absolute monster at San Diego State. He posted a Dominator Rating of 50.1% while averaging 7.8 yards per carry, both of which ranked in at least the 96th percentile per Player Profiler.

Unfortunately, Penny has struggled to find his footing at the NFL level. Injuries have limited him to just 25 total games over three seasons, and he managed just 11 carries over three games last year. There was some hope that this might be the season where he finally lives up to his draft slot, but he has hit yet another injury setback. He went down with a calf injury Sunday vs. the Colts, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Penny is expected to be shut down for a few weeks. That could mean a stint on injured reserve, and he’s likely not worth holding in fantasy. Chris Carson is entrenched as the team’s starting running back, and Alex Collins should serve as his primary backup.

The Seahawks were impressive in their Week 1 victory over the Colts, and they will face another AFC South opponent in Week 2. The Titans will head to Seattle for that matchup, and the Seahawks are listed as 5.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.