Rashaad Penny Will be Activated from Injured Reserve

Carroll said it's not out of the question that Alex Collins returns this week after leaving last night's game following a couple big hits. But they won't know more about his status for a couple more days. Carroll reiterated that Rashaad Penny is coming back from IR this week. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 18, 2021

The Seahawks are currently dealing with a rash of injuries. Russell Wilson is expected to miss the next month, while starting running back Chris Carson is on Injured Reserve with a neck injury. Backup running back Alex Collins also picked up hip and glute injuries Sunday night vs. the Steelers, and he’s considered questionable for Week 7 vs. the Saints.

Luckily, it sounds as though Penny is ready to return to action. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Penny would be activated from IR after missing the minimum of three weeks. Injuries have been an issue for Penny since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he could find himself as the Seahawks’ starting back this week. Penny had just 11 carries last year, but he averaged a whopping 5.7 yards per carry over ten games in 2019-20. He’s worth adding in all fantasy leagues.

The Seahawks are currently listed as 5.5-point home underdogs vs. the Saints on FanDuel Sportsbook.