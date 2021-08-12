Rashad Bateman to Start Season on Injured Reserve?

The NFL has changed its policy on the Injured Reserve for the upcoming season, and it could have a big impact on injury management. All players who are placed on the IR this season are now eligible to return after just three weeks, so expect to see teams utilize it more often.

Bateman is one player who could find himself on the IR to start the year. Head coach John Harbaugh called him “week-to-week” on Wednesday, but six to eight weeks is the typical timeline for a groin injury. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec believes that it’s “more realistic” that Bateman starts the year on the IR than suits up for Week 1. Week 4 is approximately seven weeks after Bateman suffered the injury, which aligns with the typical recovery timeline.

Bateman was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in an effort to improve the Ravens’ passing attack. They also brought in veteran free agent Sammy Watkins, which gives Lamar Jackson two additional weapons at his disposal. The Ravens still profile as a run-first team — they led the league in run rate last season — but some increased efficiency in the passing game would do wonders for their offense.

The Ravens are currently listed at +1400 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook.