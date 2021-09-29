watch
LISTEN
WSH
9/29 3:10 PM EDT
COL
CHC
9/29 6:35 PM EDT
PIT
BOS
9/29 7:05 PM EDT
BAL
NYY
9/29 7:07 PM EDT
TOR
MIA
9/29 7:10 PM EDT
NYM
PHI
9/29 7:20 PM EDT
ATL
DET
9/29 7:40 PM EDT
MIN
MIL
9/29 7:45 PM EDT
STL
LAA
9/29 8:05 PM EDT
TEX
TB
9/29 8:10 PM EDT
HOU
CIN
9/29 8:10 PM EDT
CWS
CLE
9/29 8:10 PM EDT
KC
ARI
9/29 9:45 PM EDT
SF
OAK
9/29 10:10 PM EDT
SEA
SD
9/29 10:10 PM EDT
LAD

Rashod Bateman Activated from Injured Reserve