Rashod Bateman Will Miss “Number of Weeks” With Groin Injury

A multi-week injury can rarely be considered good news, but that’s the case with Bateman. There was some concern that he would be sidelined for a longer period after suffering a groin injury during training camp, but it sounds as though he could be on the field for the start of the regular season. The Ravens’ receiving corps has been hit hard by injuries during training camp, with Bateman, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, and Deon Cain all picking up ailments.

Bateman was one of the Ravens’ first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he is expected to help overhaul their passing attack. The Ravens’ wide receivers were among the least productive groups in the league last season, so they unsurprisingly addressed the position in the offseason. Bateman was extremely productive as a sophomore at Minnesota, racking up 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. The team also brought in Sammy Watkins as a free agent, who has reportedly impressed during offseason workouts.

