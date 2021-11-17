Ravens 11/17 Injury Report

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports two developments that took place at Ravens camp on Wednesday. First, quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Lamar Jackson was sent home with illness and won’t practice today. It’s not COVID-related. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 17, 2021

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t seem too worried about his star quarterback as he said, “I guess it’s that time of year.” Harbaugh didn’t elaborate on what kind of illness Jackson is dealing with at the moment.

The second development is that running back Latavius Murray returned to practice. Murray missed the last three games with a bum ankle, and if all goes well this week, he could regain the starting job ahead of Devonta Freeman.

Ravens RB Latavius Murray will practice today. Murray has missed the past three games with a sprained ankle. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 17, 2021

However, Freeman will likely remain involved in the offense as he’s averaging 5.2 yards per carrying compared to Murray, who’s averaging 3.6 yards. Fantasy players should avoid both running backs at all costs as options in Week 11.

The Ravens are currently a 4.5-point road favorite for their matchup with the Bears on Sunday. Sharp bettors have yet to show their hand as it’s more likely that the public is responsible for the line move after Baltimore opened as a six-point favorite.

