Ravens Add Le’Veon Bell to Practice Squad

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Baltimore Ravens have added veteran running back Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1435369930036289537

Bell, who last played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 season, started four games, carrying the ball 82 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns. He was responsible for 30% of the team’s share of carries, well behind the rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire team leader.

The seven-year veteran, most known for his playing time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has played 88 games, rushing for 6,453 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career.

The Ravens look to add Bell to the 53-man roster, allowing time for conditioning and will rely on running back Gus Edwards to lead the backfield after injuries to J.K Dobbins and Justice Hill. Edwards played 16 games last season, rushing for 723 yards on 144 attempts, finding the end zone six times.

Baltimore kicks off their 2021 season with a Monday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and is a 4.5-point road favorite in a matchup with a 51-point total on FanDuel Sportsbook.