Ravens Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Thursday

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of practice Thursday because of an illness.

https://twitter.com/jeffzrebiec/status/1448779050655309824

Likely a precautionary measure, Jackson is expected to play in Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. In a Week 5 31-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Jackson completed 86% of his passes, throwing for 442 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson also rushed for 62 yards on 14 attempts, a dual-threat player, leading the team with a 36% share of carries. Jackson is priced at $8,200 on FanDuel. The Week 6 matchup pits Jackson against a Chargers defense ranked 18th in DVOA according to Football Outsiders.

If Jackson cannot play in Week 6, Tyler Huntley will take over under-center duties for the Ravens. Priced at $6,100 on FanDuel, Huntley appeared in two games for the Ravens last season, completing three passes for 15 yards.

Baltimore is a 3-point home favorite against the Chargers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 51.5-point total.