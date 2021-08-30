Ravens Not Expected to Pursue Todd Gurley “At This Time”

In the wake of the injury to J.K Dobbins, my understanding is the #Ravens currently like their depth at the running back position and the team is not expected to pursue Todd Gurley, at this time. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 30, 2021

The Ravens suffered arguably the worst blow of the preseason, losing second-year running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL. Dobbins averaged 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie and was set to take on a larger workload in his sophomore year. The team let Mark Ingram walk in free agency, leaving Dobbins without much competition at the position.

With Dobbins now out for the year, it leaves the Ravens with just Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Ty’Son Williams at the position. The team could look to bring in some reinforcements, but Gurley is reportedly not on their list. He met with the Ravens in June, but NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that the team is not expected to pursue Gurley “at this time.”

Edwards will now take over as the Ravens’ featured running back, and he has had a strong start to his career. He’s averaged 5.2 yards per carry over 414 attempts through his first three seasons, and he’s averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in all three years. Williams has also reportedly won the backup job following a strong preseason, which makes him an interesting option late in fantasy drafts.

The Ravens will open the season on the road vs. the Raiders, and they’re listed as 4.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.