Ravens Place Miles Boykin on Injured Reserve

The Baltimore Ravens announce wide receiver Miles Boykin will miss the first three games of the regular season after being placed on the injured reserve list because of a hamstring injury.

https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1433197094253305856

Boykin caught 19 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14 yards per reception and starting 13 games last season. He was fourth on the team with an 8% target market share, behind Willie Snead, Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown. Although Andrews and Brown command most targets from quarterback Lamar Jackson, new addition Sammy Watkins should benefit from Boykin’s absence.

Watkins started nine games as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

Depending on the mobility of Lamar Jackson, the team ranked last in passing yards per game last season, averaging 171.2 yards. With an 11-5 record, the team made the playoffs for the third consecutive year, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.

Baltimore is +1400 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook. The team will kick off the season with a Monday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and are currently a 4.5-point road favorite in a matchup with a 51-point total.