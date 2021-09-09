Ravens to Sign Running Back Devonta Freeman

With the news the Gus Edwards likely suffered a torn ACL at practice on Thursday, it’s not surprising that the Ravens are looking to bring in another running back. They’ve already lost J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries, leaving Ty’Son Williams and the newly-signed Trenton Cannon as the only RBs on the active roster. The team also has Le’Veon Bell on the practice squad, but they could definitely use another body.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Freeman will be signing a deal with the Ravens. He will start on the practice squad, but the expectation is that he will be elevated to the active roster shortly. It’s unclear how things will ultimately shake out between Williams, Bell, and Freeman in the long term, but Williams certainly has the inside track for Week 1. He has the potential to fill a true three-down role against the Raiders, which makes him an appealing option.
The Ravens are currently listed as 4.5-point road favorites vs. the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.