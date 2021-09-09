Ravens to Sign Running Back Devonta Freeman

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1436069932358410241

With the news the Gus Edwards likely suffered a torn ACL at practice on Thursday, it’s not surprising that the Ravens are looking to bring in another running back. They’ve already lost J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries, leaving Ty’Son Williams and the newly-signed Trenton Cannon as the only RBs on the active roster. The team also has Le’Veon Bell on the practice squad, but they could definitely use another body.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Freeman will be signing a deal with the Ravens. He will start on the practice squad, but the expectation is that he will be elevated to the active roster shortly. It’s unclear how things will ultimately shake out between Williams, Bell, and Freeman in the long term, but Williams certainly has the inside track for Week 1. He has the potential to fill a true three-down role against the Raiders, which makes him an appealing option.

The Ravens are currently listed as 4.5-point road favorites vs. the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook.