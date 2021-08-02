Ravens Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Suffers Hamstring Injury

https://twitter.com/jeffzrebiec/status/1422216575076257796

Brown was the Ravens’ top receiver in 2020-21, finishing with 769 yards and eight touchdowns, but he’s currently battling a hamstring injury. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the hamstring injury is “more serious than initially believed,” and there is currently no timetable for Brown’s return to practice.

Brown will have a bit more competition for targets at the receiver position this season. The Ravens used a first-round pick on Rashod Bateman, who dominated as a sophomore with 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns at Minnesota. He regressed a bit in his final collegiate season, but he still stands out as an excellent prospect. They also brought in veteran Sammy Watkins, who earned rave reviews during the Ravens’ minicamp.

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen if any member of the Ravens’ receiving corps can have sustained fantasy value. They were the most run-heavy offense in the league last season, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is not known for his passing accuracy.

