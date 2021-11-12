Ravens WR Sammy Watkins Is IN Thursday Vs. Dolphins
November 11David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins will play on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins in his return from a hamstring injury, per the team’s Twitter.
Watkins had missed the last three games with the injury but will return to the lineup tonight for the Ravens. The wide receiver was signed by Baltimore in the offseason after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was emerging as a solid third option behind Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews in five starts prior to the injury. Watkins has accrued 18 receptions on 32 targets for 292 yards on the year thus far.
The Ravens will play for their seventh win of the season on Thursday when they take on the Dolphins in Miami. The kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Baltimore Ravens Vs. Miami Dolphins Odds
The Miami Dolphins are currently 8.5-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
