Rays Hoping Wander Franco Will Resume On-Field Activities by Weekend

Wander Franco stayed in long enough to extend his on-base streak to 39 games, but that’s all the rookie could do on Friday against the Detroit Tigers. The rookie shortstop was forced to leave the game with right hamstring tightness and was transferred to the 10-day injured list after the contest.

Kevin Cash provided an update on Franco ahead of the Rays three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays, noting that they were optimistic Franco would resume on-field activities by the weekend. If all goes well, Franco could be poised to come off the injured list as soon as the 10 days are up.

Franco has lived up to the hype of being MLB’s #1 prospect coming into this season. The shortstop has appeared in 64 games this season, compiling 3.1 wins above replacement, .810 on-base plus slugging percentage, and a 97.3% fielding percentage at shortstop.

Taylor Walls will take over shortstop duties with Franco out of the lineup. Walls has been a more modest offensive contributor, with a .622 on-base plus slugging percentage, 13 runs batted in, and 12 runs scored in 134 at-bats.

