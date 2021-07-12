Rays not likely to have Manuel Margot until late July

Manuel Margot not expected to return to the Rays until late July, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot has been out since July 5 due to the injury and won’t be ready when first eligible to be activated off of the injured list. The Rays are hoping that he will be healthy when the Rays take on the Yankees from July 27-29.

Margot is batting .252 with an OPS of .701. He has nine HRs and 44 RBIs in 76 games. Whether or not the Rays look to upgrade the outfield in his absence remains to be seen, but Kevin Kiermaier and Brett Phillips have been seeing most of his playing time. Margot could be in line for a platoon upon his return.

The Rays are currently in second place in the American League East, 1.5 games behind the Red Sox. They are +155 to win the division, +700 to win the American League, and +1600 to win it all at FanDuel.com.