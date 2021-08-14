Rays Promote Adam Conley

When Tyler Glasnow went down with a UCL injury, the Rays lost more than just their best pitcher. They also lost their ability to limit their bullpen innings once every five days. Now, halfway through August, the Rays are already getting creative with their bullpen usage as they make a push for their second consecutive AL East crown.

As confirmed by Marc Topkin, the Rays have designated relief pitcher Evan Phillips for assignment and are calling up Adam Conley for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1426562690680504321

Conley last pitched in the majors in 2019 for the Miami Marlins. He went 2-11 as a relief pitcher that season, with a 6.53 earned run average, issuing 1.73 walks and hits per inning pitched. The left-hander has been more productive this season at Triple-A Durham, pitching 31.0 innings out of the bullpen for a 4.35 earned run average and bringing his walks and hits per inning pitched down to 1.16.

Rays’ relievers have pitched the second-most innings in the majors this season. Expect them to continue taxiing pitchers between leagues as they look to maintain a stable of fresh bullpen arms for their stretch run.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rays priced as slight -106 underdogs as they take on Kenta Maeda and the Twins in Minneapolis tonight.