Rays Prospect Shane Baz Could Make MLB Debut on Friday

Baz was initially scheduled to start at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, but he has been scratched. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Baz could be called up to the major league roster on Friday and is a candidate to start vs. the Tigers.

The Rays already own the best record in the American League, and Baz could make them even more formidable in the playoffs. Baz was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Rays’ organization and the No. 63 prospect overall in FanGraphs‘ most recent rankings, and he’s dominated as a 22-year-old at Triple-A. He’s pitched to a 1.76 ERA with a 12.52 K/9 over ten starts, so he could give the Rays another strong pitching option out of the bullpen in October.

The Rays acquired Baz in what will go down as one of the most lopsided trades in MLB history. They sent Chris Archer to the Pirates in exchange for Baz, Tyler Glasnow, and Austin Meadows in July of 2018. Archer had emerged as an excellent young pitcher with the Rays, but his tenure with the Pirates was disastrous. Glasnow and Meadows have both turned into All-Star caliber players with the Rays, and Baz could join them on that level shortly.

The Rays are currently listed at +700 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.