Rays’ Randy Arozarena placed on COVID-19 injured list

The Tampa Bay Rays will be without their talented outfielder in the midst of a breakout season for at least the next seven days after putting him on the COVID-19 injured list.

Randy Arozarena has been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This means the 26-year-old will have to quarantine for at least seven days while away from the team. Arozarena will then have to provide a negative test before returning to the team’s facilities.

The former St. Louis Cardinal is having a career year in his third season in the big leagues. Arozarena was given the opportunity to be a full-time player for the first time in his short career and has risen to the challenge. The right-handed Cuban bat leads Tampa Bay with 102 hits on the year and also tops the club with 66 runs scored.

Jordan Luplow has been called up to fill in for Arozarena and should get some playing time against left-handed pitching.

The AL East division-leading Rays start a three-game series in Baltimore on Friday night.