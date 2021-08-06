Rays’ Randy Arozarena placed on COVID-19 injured list

Randy Arozarena has been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This means the 26-year-old will have to quarantine for at least seven days while away from the team. Arozarena will then have to provide a negative test before returning to the team’s facilities.
The former St. Louis Cardinal is having a career year in his third season in the big leagues. Arozarena was given the opportunity to be a full-time player for the first time in his short career and has risen to the challenge. The right-handed Cuban bat leads Tampa Bay with 102 hits on the year and also tops the club with 66 runs scored.
Jordan Luplow has been called up to fill in for Arozarena and should get some playing time against left-handed pitching.
The AL East division-leading Rays start a three-game series in Baltimore on Friday night. Tampa is -154 on the FanDuel Sportsbook moneyline to take Game 1 against the Orioles tonight.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.