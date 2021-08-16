Rays Sign David Robertson to Deal

The Rays are currently leading the AL East by 3.0 games over the Red Sox, and they are trying to beef up their bullpen before the playoffs. They’ve signed Robertson to a major-league deal, and he was one of the better relievers in baseball at one point in his career. That said, he last appeared on a major-league roster in 2019 with the Phillies, and the results weren’t pretty. He pitched to a 5.40 ERA and a 6.06 FIP over seven appearances, and he posted a career-low 8.10 strikeouts per nine innings. Robertson will start his season in the minors to get into a routine before being called up to the majors.
There’s no guarantee that Robertson pitches meaningful innings for the Rays down the stretch, but it’s a low-risk acquisition. They already have the third-best bullpen ERA in the league, so anything that Robertson gives them is just gravy.
The Rays have moved to +850 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook, giving them the fifth-shortest odds in the field.
