RB Carson Steele Transferring to UCLA

Steele, who entered the transfer portal last month, enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, rushing for 1,556 yards (ninth in the nation) and 14 touchdowns on 289 carries en route to earning All-Mac First Team Honors.
The 20-year-old is the ninth transfer to join the Bruins since the end of the college football regular season. Other transfers include Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, UPenn defensive end Jake Heimlicher, and Princeton punter Will Powers.
Steele replaces star rusher Zach Charbonnet, who declared for the NFL Draft after rushing for a team-leading 1,359 yards this past season.
Standing 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, the 20-year-old should find success in a UCLA offense that ranked sixth in rushing at more than 238 yards per game while leading the nation in yards per carry (6.02).
