Red Sox Activate Travis Shaw, Release Marwin Gonzalez
August 16Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Boston Red Sox wasted no time getting Travis Shaw called up to the major league level, activating the infielder a day after claiming him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. Shaw should be in the lineup for tomorrow’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees.
The Red Sox released Marwin Gonzalez and sent Franchy Cordero and Connor Wong to Triple-A Worcester to make space for Shaw.
Shaw struggled this season, putting up -0.6 wins above replacement in 56 games with the Brewers. The 31-year-old landed on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury and has benefitted from his time with Triple-A Nashville. Shaw has two home runs, eight runs batted in, and six runs, in 41 plate appearances, for a .899 on-base plus slugging percentage.
The Red Sox have a crucial three-game series on deck with the Yankees. The Bo Sox are 2.5 games up on the Yankees for the final wild card spot after dropping 11 of their last 17 games. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on tomorrow’s game.
