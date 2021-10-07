Red Sox Add J.D. Martinez To ALDS Roster

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox added J.D. Martinez to the ALDS roster against the Rays.

The slugger was kept off the wild card roster after suffering a sprained left ankle in the fifth inning of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Nationals. The slugger has a routine in which he steps on second base on his way out to the outfield. It’s something he’s done on countless occasions, but this time, he ended up rolling his ankle.

Martinez has been receiving treatment since the injury and vowed to fight for his place on the roster. While it appears that he’s gotten his wish, he’s still dealing with some swelling in the ankle. As a result, it’s unclear if he’ll be available to start on Thursday night or whether he’ll be used as a designated hitter.

The first pitch is slated for 8:07 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

