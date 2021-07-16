Red Sox and Yankees Expected To Play Friday Night Following Thursday’s Cancellation

After Thursday’s game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Yankees clubhouse, ESPN’s Enrique Rojas reports that both teams will be allowed to begin the series on Friday.

Source: "We will play today"#RedSox and #Yankees prepare to play on Friday, after postponing Thursday due to covid cases in NYY. — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) July 16, 2021

Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, and Kyle Higashioka are the latest Yankees’ players to land on the league’s COVID-19 injury list after testing positive. They join a group of Yankees’ players, including Nestor Cortes, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Wandy Peralta, who were first to land on the list.

Additional testing will ensue on Friday to ensure that there aren’t any new positives within the group. Both teams are expected to use the same starters scheduled for Thursday, with Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez facing off against New York’s Domingo German.

The Yankees are as high as a -125 home favorite despite not having Judge and Urshela in the lineup. They’re also winless in their last six games against the Red Sox.

