Red Sox’ Chris Sale Makes First Rehab Start On Thursday After Tommy John Surgery
July 15Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports that Red Sox pitcher, Chris Sale, will have his first rehab outing on Thursday in the Florida Complex League. It will be Sale’s first professional appearance since he was shut down after a 2019 start in August due to inflammation in his left elbow.
Florida Complex League today in Sarasota: Red Sox (4-5) vs. Orioles-Orange (1-9), 12 p.m.
Sox are starting Chris Sale. It would be his first actual game since Aug. 13, 2019.
Sale opted to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection (PRP) to treat the inflammation and avoid surgery. However, after more than seven months, the left-hander continued to experience pain in his pitching elbow. In March of 2020, he decided to undergo Tommy John’s surgery to repair a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).
While his recovery progress has been slightly slower than most pitchers who’ve had the surgery, the Red Sox are pleased with the reports from his simulated sessions. As a result, this rehab start is a logical step in his potential return to the majors.
