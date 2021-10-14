Red Sox Chris Sale to Start Game 1 Against Astros Friday

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will start in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Chris Sale is starting Game 1 and Nathan Eovaldi will start game 2. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 14, 2021

Sale, who last pitched in a 14-6 Game 2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 30 pitches in one inning of work, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out two batters. Missing most of the season, recovering from Tommy John surgery before the 2020 season, Sale started nine games, posting a 5-1 record in 42.2 innings pitched, with a 3.16 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP.

The Red Sox head to Houston and will face Framber Valdez, who makes his 23rd start of the season. Posting an 11-6 record in 139 innings pitched, Valdez has a 3.30 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP. In a 9-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 2, Valdez threw 69 pitches in 4.1 innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out six batters.

Boston is a +124 road Moneyline underdog against the Houston Astros on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.