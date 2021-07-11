Red Sox closer Matt Barnes is nearing a contract extension with Boston

After what looked like a perpetual closer by committee situation with the Boston Red Sox Matt Barnes has emerged as the undisputed stopper and looks like he’s about to be rewarded by the club.

https://twitter.com/alexspeier/status/1414222363529469956

The veteran reliever has been a mainstay in the Sox bullpen since 2015 but has really run with the ball in his first extended run as the man in the ninth inning. Barnes will reportedly have a contract that runs through 2022-23 with an option for the 2024 season.

The 31-year-old right-hander leads the team and is second in the American League with 19 saves this season. He also is putting up career-best numbers in ERA at 2.68 with a 0.86 WHIP after a minimum of 11 games in a season. Barnes had been striking out batters to fantasy owners delight with 62 in 37 innings which is a huge reason why he’s been snatched up in 88 percent of leagues.

Barnes hasn't seen game action in a week so there's a good shot he can get into today's game as it's the first half finale for the Sox before the All-Star break. The Phillies were to have ace Aaron Nola on the mound today at Fenway but he's just been scratched and put into COVID protocols along with some other Philadelphia players, so Boston caught a break.