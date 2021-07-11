Red Sox closer Matt Barnes is nearing a contract extension with Boston

The veteran reliever has been a mainstay in the Sox bullpen since 2015 but has really run with the ball in his first extended run as the man in the ninth inning. Barnes will reportedly have a contract that runs through 2022-23 with an option for the 2024 season.
The 31-year-old right-hander leads the team and is second in the American League with 19 saves this season. He also is putting up career-best numbers in ERA at 2.68 with a 0.86 WHIP after a minimum of 11 games in a season. Barnes had been striking out batters to fantasy owners delight with 62 in 37 innings which is a huge reason why he’s been snatched up in 88 percent of leagues.
Barnes hasn’t seen game action in a week so there’s a good shot he can get into today’s game as it’s the first half finale for the Sox before the All-Star break. The Phillies were to have ace Aaron Nola on the mound today at Fenway but he’s just been scratched and put into COVID protocols along with some other Philadelphia players, so Boston caught a break. Hopefully, you got on the FanDuel Sportsbook earlier Sunday morning and picked up Boston as slight underdogs with Nick Pivetta.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.