Red Sox Exercise Options for Alex Cora

Cora returned to the Red Sox last year following a one-year suspension for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, and he had a significant impact on the squad. The team won the World Series with Cora at the helm in 2018 and followed that up with an 84-win season in 2019. Without Cora, the team slumped to a 24-36 record in 2020, good for a winning percentage of just 40% and a last-place finish in the AL East.

With Cora back in the fold last year, the Red Sox won 92 games and made a trip to the ALCS before being sent home by the Astros.

The Red Sox had until next season to decide on Cora’s options for 2023 and 2024, but the team chose to exercise those options early. They clearly have faith in his ability to run the team, and now Cora won’t have to manage next season under a one-year deal.

