Red Sox Have Injury Concerns With Rafael Devers

The Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman and Alex Speier report that the Red Sox third baseman, Rafael Devers, is experiencing some discomfort in his right forearm.

Red Sox’ Rafael Devers has been dealing with discomfort in his forearm dating to when he started wearing a sleeve and bandage on season-ending roadtrip. It’s an issue on swings/misses, not so much in contact. https://t.co/wpUOU0tQYq via @BostonGlobe — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 8, 2021

With information from a major league source, Silverman and Speier state that Devers experiences some pain if he swings and misses but not when he can make contact with the baseball. This issue became noticeable towards the end of the regular season during his at-bats at the plate as Devers would occasionally drop his bat if he swung and missed.

When asked about the issue, Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t seem too concerned.

“A few days ago everybody said he was setting up the pitcher whenever he drops the bat – today because he didn’t get a hit, he is hurt?” said Cora. “Like I said a few days ago, you know, he was dropping the bat the same way, and nobody said anything.”

Devers is now wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm that extends from below the sleeve of his jersey to his wrist. The first sign of him wearing it was on Sept. 26, following an awkward swing in an at-bat against Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes.

Boston stranded eight men on base in their 5-0 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Red Sox even outhit their opponent 9-6 but couldn’t scratch any runs at the plate.

They’ll look to bounce back in Game 2 with Chris Sale on the mound when they take on Shane Baz and the Rays.

