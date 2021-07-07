Red Sox Look To Stretch Out Chris Sale (Elbow) Before Reinstatement

Sale was originally shut down in August 2019 with inflammation in his left elbow, and he even received an injection of platelet-rich plasma from the renowned orthopedist, Dr. James Andrews. The hope was that the injection would alleviate the need for Tommy John surgery, but it wasn’t to be. In March of last year, Sale went under the knife to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.
Recently, he threw two innings of batting practice but has yet started a rehab assignment. Given the length of his absence, it makes sense for the Red Sox to want to see him build up the strength in his throwing arm. If all goes well, he could be back in the big leagues in six weeks.
