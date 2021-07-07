Red Sox Look To Stretch Out Chris Sale (Elbow) Before Reinstatement

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that the Boston Red Sox will wait until Chris Sale can pitch into the fifth or sixth inning before he is reinstated.

Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush says the plan is for Chris Sale to be built up all the way (5-6 innings) before being activated. So it could be a while. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 7, 2021

Sale was originally shut down in August 2019 with inflammation in his left elbow, and he even received an injection of platelet-rich plasma from the renowned orthopedist, Dr. James Andrews. The hope was that the injection would alleviate the need for Tommy John surgery, but it wasn’t to be. In March of last year, Sale went under the knife to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

Recently, he threw two innings of batting practice but has yet started a rehab assignment. Given the length of his absence, it makes sense for the Red Sox to want to see him build up the strength in his throwing arm. If all goes well, he could be back in the big leagues in six weeks.

