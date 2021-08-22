Red Sox-Rangers Postponed Sunday Due to Hurricane Henri

The Boston Red Sox announce Sunday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers is postponed due to the potential impact of Hurricane Henri in the area.

The game is rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m. Eastern. The matchup in Boston is the second game affected Sunday because of Hurricane Herni, with the New York Yankees’ matchup with the Minnesota Twins also postponing their matchup because of the potential impacts surrounding rain and wind.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for New York and the New England coast. Rain and wind are expected to continue into Monday, with sustained winds currently recorded at 70 MPH.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Red Sox will look to bounce back from a 10-1 loss to the Rangers Saturday night and should rely on Nathan Eovaldi to have an effective outing against a team with a collective 23% strikeout rate.

With a 70-55 record, the Red Sox are currently +2600 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.