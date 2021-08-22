Red Sox-Rangers Postponed Sunday Due to Hurricane Henri

The game is rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m. Eastern. The matchup in Boston is the second game affected Sunday because of Hurricane Herni, with the New York Yankees’ matchup with the Minnesota Twins also postponing their matchup because of the potential impacts surrounding rain and wind.
As of the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for New York and the New England coast. Rain and wind are expected to continue into Monday, with sustained winds currently recorded at 70 MPH.
With the series tied at one game apiece, the Red Sox will look to bounce back from a 10-1 loss to the Rangers Saturday night and should rely on Nathan Eovaldi to have an effective outing against a team with a collective 23% strikeout rate.
With a 70-55 record, the Red Sox are currently +2600 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.