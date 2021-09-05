Red Sox Starting Pitcher Nick Pivetta Lands on COVID IL

The Boston Red Sox announce starting pitcher Nick Pivetta will be placed on the COVID-19 IL.

Pivetta was scheduled to start against the Cleveland Indians today, last pitching in a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 30. Pivetta went five innings, throwing 108 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six batters. Making 27 starts this season, Pivetta has a 9-7 record, with a 4.67 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP.

Kutter Crawford will be called up from the team’s Triple-A affiliate Worcester and start in place of Pivetta today. in five starts with Worcester Red Sox, Crawford has a 2-3 record, with a 5.52 ERA, 30% K rate and a 1.36 WHIP.

The Red Sox, currently holding on to the second spot in the American League Wild Card, will look to go for the sweep against Cleveland after a 4-3 win Saturday afternoon. The team will face Zach Plesac, who will make his 21st start of the season. Plesac has a 9-4 record with a 4.49 ERA, 16% K rate and a 1.13 WHIP.

