Red Sox To Call Up Outfield Prospect Jarren Duran

MLB Insider Robert Murray reports that Red Sox prospect, Jarren Duran, will be called up for Boston’s four-game series against the Yankees.

Boston Red Sox top prospect Jarren Duran is expected to join the team in New York tomorrow and he could make his MLB debut against the Yankees, according to a source familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 14, 2021

Duran is currently the third-ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization and could make his debut in the majors this weekend. He’s been impressive thus far this season at Triple-A Worcester. In 189 at-bats, he has a .270/.365/.561 slash line with 15 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

The Red Sox will look to stay perfect against a Yankees team that they’ve beaten in all six meetings this season. Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to get the start for Boston in the series opener, while New York has yet to list a pitcher at the moment.

New York can ill-afford another poor display against Boston as it’s already eight games out of first place in the AL East Division.

