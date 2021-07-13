Reds All-Star Break Injury Update

MLB.com has provided the following update regarding players on the Reds injury report:

10-Day IL

Cincinnatti will activate Jeff Hoffman from the 10-day injury list. In 10 starts, Hoffman is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP.

After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in early July, reliever Tejay Antone has yet to resume throwing. Early signs suggest that he likely won’t return until August.

60-Day IL

Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) is expected to make his season debut after the All-Star break. Lorenzen has yet to allow a run while pitching three innings in two rehab appearances in the minors. Cincinnatti has been using a closer-by-committee due to injuries in their bullpen, and Lorenzen could be slotted into that role as he has 10 saves in his career.

Mike Moustakas is still bothered by a heel injury that’s kept him sidelined since May 18th. The Reds third baseman cut short his rehab assignment in mid-June after he experienced some soreness, and there’s no update on his expected return to the lineup.

The Reds are currently 48-42, four games behind in the NL Central and 3.5 games out of the Wild Card. They’ll kick off the second half of the season with a nine-game homestand against the Brewers, Mets, and Cardinals.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.