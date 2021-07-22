Reds’ Nick Castellanos Set For Spell On IL

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports that the Reds’ Nick Castellanos has a microfracture in his right wrist.

News today: Nick Castellanos could be out for a couple weeks due to a right wrist microfracture. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 22, 2021

The outfielder hasn’t played a full game since July 11th and has only been used sparingly in a pinch-hitting role. After a CT scan on Wednesday confirmed the extent of the injury, Castellanos will likely be added to the 10-day injury sometime before Cincinnatti’s next game on Friday against the Cardinals.

The timetable for his return likely won’t be for at least two weeks, and his absence will be a big loss for Cincinnati as they try to catch the Brewers, who are ahead by 6.5 games in the division.

Castellanos leads the Reds with a .329 batting average and 59 RBIs.

