Reds Nick Castellanos to Opt-Out, Become Free Agent

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports that Cincinnati Reds outfield Nick Castellanos will opt out of his deal and become a free agent.

Nick Castellanos will obviously opt out of his deal with $34M and 2 years to go. Still only 29, he posted a .939 OPS for the Reds this year. The Reds do have interest in retaining him following his All-Star season. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 20, 2021

The All-Star has two years remaining on his contract, reportedly worth $34 million. Starting in 138 games this year, Castellanos hit .309 with a .362 OBP and .576 slugging percentage, driving in 34 home runs, and was the team leader in batting average and second in home runs, behind only first baseman Joey Votto. In two seasons as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Castellanos played 198 games, slashing .284/.343/.550 with 48 home runs.

Heyman also reports the Reds are interested in retaining Castellanos, who joins an outfield of Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino and Shogo Akiyama, Nick Senzel and Tyler Naquin.

The Reds finished third in the National League Central Division, with an 83-79 record, 12 games behind the division-winning Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers were defeated by the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a Game 4 matchup Wednesday night.

