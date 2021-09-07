Reds’ OF Jesse Winker’s Return Is Delayed

Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports that Reds outfielder Jesse Winker experienced a setback as he recovers from an intercostal strain in the rib cage area. There was some hope that Winker could be sent out on a rehab assignment this weekend, but now that’s going to be pushed back.
Bell said that Winker felt a little something with his intercostal injury recently. Nothing too serious but it might delay his rehab assignment target date by a day or two. The Reds hoped it would start this weekend.
The Florida native had a breakout year with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs with a .307/.395/.560 slash line. He last played on August 15th, and despite going 9-10 in those games, Cincinnati is still only one game behind the Padres for the final wild-card spot in the National League.
If Winker can get back on the diamond, he’d certainly be a boost to a Reds team that’s won just 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Reds are back in action on Tuesday against a surprisingly red hot Cubs team that’s strung together seven straight wins.
